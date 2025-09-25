Left Menu

China Commences Anti-Dumping Probe into Imported Pecans

China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the U.S. and Mexico, according to its commerce ministry. This investigation, set to last a year, aims to assess the alleged unfair pricing practices and may extend by six months if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:28 IST
China Commences Anti-Dumping Probe into Imported Pecans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation regarding the import of pecans from the United States and Mexico.

This inquiry, disclosed on Thursday, is slated to last for one year, with the possibility of a six-month extension should further analysis be needed.

The probe aims to scrutinize and evaluate the pricing practices associated with these imported pecans to determine any unfair trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

UPITS 2025: A Catalyst for Global Trade Partnerships

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upadhyaya

Madhya Pradesh Renames Jaisinagar to Jaishiv Nagar in Honor of Deendayal Upa...

 India
3
Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

Google Battles Epic Games as App Store Showdown Escalates

 Global
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025