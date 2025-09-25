China Commences Anti-Dumping Probe into Imported Pecans
China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the U.S. and Mexico, according to its commerce ministry. This investigation, set to last a year, aims to assess the alleged unfair pricing practices and may extend by six months if necessary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Ministry of Commerce has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation regarding the import of pecans from the United States and Mexico.
This inquiry, disclosed on Thursday, is slated to last for one year, with the possibility of a six-month extension should further analysis be needed.
The probe aims to scrutinize and evaluate the pricing practices associated with these imported pecans to determine any unfair trade practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- commerce
- anti-dumping
- pecans
- United States
- Mexico
- investigation
- pricing
- imported
- nuts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Launches Probe into Mexico's Trade Barriers
Navigating Health Crises: Mexico's Screwworm Outbreak and Rising Autism Rates in the U.S.
Controversy Surrounds Air India Crash Investigation as Captain's Family Defends His Actions
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech
Thane Police Pioneer India's First Cryptocurrency Investigation Cell