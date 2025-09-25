Italy Scales Down Naval Support for Gaza Aid Flotilla
Italy's navy will send one frigate instead of two to assist the Gaza aid flotilla. Earlier plans for a second ship were revised, and the vessel will have no escort roles. The Defence Minister emphasized caution, urging the flotilla not to breach the Israeli naval blockade to avoid risks.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's navy has revised its involvement in supporting the Gaza international aid flotilla from two ships to just one, as confirmed by the defence ministry on Thursday. The ship will not partake in any escort duties, a shift from initial plans.
Defence Minister Guido Crosetto informed parliament that the "Alpino" frigate will take over the position of the "Fasan" frigate, redirected following the Global Sumud Flotilla's drone confrontation en route to Gaza.
Minister Crosetto, a senior figure in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, advised against breaching the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza, highlighting the unnecessary risks to human lives involved in such actions.
