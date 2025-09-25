Left Menu

A $5 Billion Investment in Latin America's Youth: The Development Bank's New Initiative

The Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean will direct $5 billion over five years to projects benefiting children, emphasizing financial investments that support youth well-being. This groundbreaking initiative, using UNICEF's Child-Lens Investing Framework, aims to align with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals by improving children's futures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:03 IST
A $5 Billion Investment in Latin America's Youth: The Development Bank's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean has announced a pivotal initiative to invest $5 billion in children's projects over the next five years, marking the largest child-focused financial plan by a multilateral lender. This effort is part of a broader U.N. campaign ensuring investments safeguard children's welfare.

Utilizing UNICEF's Child-Lens Investing Framework, the bank seeks to assess potential projects aligning with childhood safety and well-being standards, amidst worldwide development aid reductions. Kitty van der Heijden of the United Nations Children's Fund highlighted the urgent need for financial sectors to consider their impact on younger generations.

The initiative, named LAC Future Bank, aspires to gather support from governments, businesses, and philanthropists to positively influence 50 million youths. CAF Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados emphasized that investing in youth is a moral and cost-effective strategy for regional sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

 India
2
Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flooding

Delhi Government Tackles Monsoon Menace: Strategic Measures to Address Flood...

 India
3
Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

Sarkozy's Spectacular Downfall: First French President Heading to Jail

 Global
4
Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

Trinamool Congress Shakes Up Education Committees Ahead of Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025