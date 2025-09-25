Left Menu

Successful Arms and Ammunition Seizure in Jharkhand

Security forces in Jharkhand's Giridih district successfully recovered arms, ammunition, and materials for improvised explosive devices during operations by Jharkhand Police and CRPF. Despite not finding extremists, they seized various weapons and tools used for making explosives, ensuring greater regional safety.

Successful Arms and Ammunition Seizure in Jharkhand
  • India

Authorities achieved a significant milestone in Jharkhand's Giridih district as security forces recovered arms and ammunition during a strategic search operation. The collaborative effort included Jharkhand Police and the CRPF, focusing on key locations identified through intelligence reports, aimed at forestalling potential extremist activities in the region.

Operations spanned from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning in areas under the Jokai Nullah and Chiruabeda police limits, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to regional security. Local SP Bimal Kumar explained that the team, though failing to apprehend any extremists, secured critical materials used for fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The haul included essential components like 113 live cartridges and 700 meters of codex wire, reinforcing the importance of diligent surveillance. Additional discoveries, such as detonators and other IED crafting tools, highlight the law enforcement agencies' proactive measures to mitigate threats against security personnel and civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

