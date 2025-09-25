Successful Arms and Ammunition Seizure in Jharkhand

Authorities achieved a significant milestone in Jharkhand's Giridih district as security forces recovered arms and ammunition during a strategic search operation. The collaborative effort included Jharkhand Police and the CRPF, focusing on key locations identified through intelligence reports, aimed at forestalling potential extremist activities in the region.

Operations spanned from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning in areas under the Jokai Nullah and Chiruabeda police limits, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to regional security. Local SP Bimal Kumar explained that the team, though failing to apprehend any extremists, secured critical materials used for fabricating improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The haul included essential components like 113 live cartridges and 700 meters of codex wire, reinforcing the importance of diligent surveillance. Additional discoveries, such as detonators and other IED crafting tools, highlight the law enforcement agencies' proactive measures to mitigate threats against security personnel and civilian safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)