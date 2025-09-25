Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Crusade for Justice: CM Naidu's Stand Against Crime and Fake Campaigns

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu pledges to combat crimes against women and tackle fake news on social media. Amidst accusations of previous regime's failures, Naidu asserts commitment to law enforcement reforms and highlights efforts in reducing crime rates and cyber threats, advocating for vigilance against misinformation.

In a robust address to the Assembly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sounded a stern warning against crimes targeting women and the proliferation of fake news on social media.

The CM criticized the previous YSRCP government for its laxity in policing and outlined ongoing reforms aimed at restoring department efficiency.

Naidu, who cites personal experience of governmental overreach under the former regime, emphasized his refusal of revenge politics, underscoring that law always prevails irrespective of political grudges.

He urged restraint among justified dissenters, advocating adherence to justice rather than retaliation.

Tackling misinformation aggressively, Naidu pledged serious consequences for social media misuse, especially against women.

He pointed fingers at paid factions orchestrating character assassinations via false narratives.

Highlighted statistics revealed crime reduction, citing declines in dowry deaths, murders, and cyber threats against women.

Naidu attributed improvements to strategic initiatives such as quicker police response, formation of Sakthi teams, and strict measures against sexual offenders.

The CM also celebrated the state's success in eradicating marijuana smuggling through the Eagle Task Force, seizing the opportunity to declare Andhra Pradesh a 'ganja cultivation-free state.'

He made a crucial appeal to citizens for heightened awareness against cyber fraud, noting a disturbing trend of educated individuals falling prey to such schemes.

Reassuring the public of the NDA government's dedication to law and order, Naidu stressed efforts to reinforce public faith in governance.

