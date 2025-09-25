Left Menu

Strengthening the Inner Line: MSU Calls for Action Amid New Rail Line Launch

The Mizo Students' Union has called on the Mizoram government to enhance Inner Line Permit enforcement in light of a new railway line. The union urges more checkpoints to prevent illegal entry and proposes a tourist ILP. The government is considering these demands following discussions with MSU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo Students' Union (MSU) has intensified its appeal to the Mizoram government for bolstered enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) checkpoints. This call comes on the heels of a newly inaugurated railway extending to Sairang near Aizawl, raising concerns about potential illegal influxes into the state.

MSU leaders, under President B. Lalkhawngaiha, engaged with Home Minister K. Sapdanga, presenting a memorandum advocating for stringent ILP enforcement. By proposing additional checkpoints at strategic locations, such as between Sihhmui and Phunchawng, they aim to curtail unauthorized entries. They also suggested improvements to ILP guidelines, including a separate tourist ILP for visiting Indian tourists.

In response, Minister Sapdanga assured enhanced checkpoint measures and collaborative discussions with Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar to address the tourist ILP proposal. This development coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unveiling of the highly anticipated Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a formidable project linked with additional express train services, signaling a new era of connectivity for Mizoram.

