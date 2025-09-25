Left Menu

Brutal Land Dispute Turns Fatal: Man Sentenced to Death

A court in Jharkhand sentenced Chunnu Manjhi to death for murdering five family members over a land dispute. Convicted under IPC Section 302, Chunnu believed he received less money from a land sale. He killed his brother, sister-in-law, and their children in a fit of rage.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man received a death sentence from a court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday after being convicted of murdering five family members over a land disagreement.

Chunnu Manjhi was found guilty of murdering his brother Ravi, sister-in-law Kalpana, and their three children. The District and Additional Session Judge, Sachindra Nath Sinha, handed down the sentence under IPC Section 302.

The killings stemmed from Chunnu's belief that he was unfairly compensated in the proceeds from a land sale. Enraged, he committed the brutal murders and was arrested immediately at the scene. The court based its decision on forensic evidence and witness testimonials.

