Brutal Land Dispute Turns Fatal: Man Sentenced to Death

A man received a death sentence from a court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday after being convicted of murdering five family members over a land disagreement.

Chunnu Manjhi was found guilty of murdering his brother Ravi, sister-in-law Kalpana, and their three children. The District and Additional Session Judge, Sachindra Nath Sinha, handed down the sentence under IPC Section 302.

The killings stemmed from Chunnu's belief that he was unfairly compensated in the proceeds from a land sale. Enraged, he committed the brutal murders and was arrested immediately at the scene. The court based its decision on forensic evidence and witness testimonials.

(With inputs from agencies.)