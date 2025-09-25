In a significant move shaking global trade dynamics, China's commerce ministry initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pecan imports from the United States and Mexico, marking an escalation in trade tensions with both nations. This investigation, announced Thursday, places focus on pecans sold to China at prices purportedly below their normal value, potentially harming domestic producers.

Simultaneously, Mexico's proposal to increase tariffs on various goods from China has aroused further concern. With Beijing and Washington aiming for diplomatic discussions to alleviate existing trade disputes, the investigation adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing economic engagement.

The latest developments are seen by analysts as a reaction to Mexico's strategic alignment, possibly under U.S. influence, which Beijing views as detrimental to global trade confidence. China underscores the need for multilateral cooperation to counter unilateral and protectionist trends in international commerce.