Diddy Fights Conviction: Court Drama Unfolds

Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in Manhattan court, seeking to overturn a jury's guilty verdict on prostitution charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison. His lawyers argue that filming consensual encounters as amateur pornography is protected under the First Amendment. Sentencing is scheduled for October 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:50 IST
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was back in court as he challenged a jury verdict that found him guilty on prostitution charges while dismissing more serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite the verdict, Combs isn't accepting the jury's judgment.

The hip-hop icon's legal team argued that the filming of sexual encounters with male escorts and girlfriends was intended as "amateur pornography," protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Prosecutors countered, asserting Combs' involvement in arranging travel for escorts was sufficient for conviction.

Awaiting a crucial ruling from Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs remains in custody. Prosecutors claim Combs used films as blackmail, maintaining his coercion over participants. With sentencing pending, his defense is advocating for a 14-month term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

