Diddy Fights Conviction: Court Drama Unfolds

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was back in court as he challenged a jury verdict that found him guilty on prostitution charges while dismissing more serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite the verdict, Combs isn't accepting the jury's judgment.

The hip-hop icon's legal team argued that the filming of sexual encounters with male escorts and girlfriends was intended as "amateur pornography," protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Prosecutors countered, asserting Combs' involvement in arranging travel for escorts was sufficient for conviction.

Awaiting a crucial ruling from Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs remains in custody. Prosecutors claim Combs used films as blackmail, maintaining his coercion over participants. With sentencing pending, his defense is advocating for a 14-month term.

(With inputs from agencies.)