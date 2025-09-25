Sarkozy's Legacy on Trial: A Legal and Political Earthquake in France

In a landmark ruling on Thursday, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison by a Paris court, following a conviction for criminal conspiracy related to illegal Libyan campaign financing. The verdict has sent shockwaves across France, prompting responses from various political figures.

Sarkozy, in a defiant statement, described the judgment as 'extremely grave for the rule of law' and affirmed his intention to appeal. He denounced the verdict as an injustice and insisted on his innocence, stating, 'I will fight until my last breath.'

Supporters, including outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, defended Sarkozy's legacy, citing his contributions to France. Critics, however, emphasize the seriousness of the allegations, underscoring the need for accountability in upholding the rule of law. The case has ignited a broader debate about the balance of justice and political power.