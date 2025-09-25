Historical Clash: Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Mandir Dispute Intensifies

A local court has postponed the hearing for the Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar Mandir dispute to November 6, amidst its journey through multiple legal platforms, including the Supreme Court. This case remains a pivotal topic, both legally and socially, as it highlights ongoing tensions between religious communities.

The controversy began following a petition filed by several individuals, asserting the mosque's location was originally a temple site. Earlier, a plea had reached the Allahabad High Court, which maintained the trial court's decision to conduct a survey of the disputed site. Despite this, the Supreme Court had ordered to maintain the status quo as of August 22.

The matter is among the most sensitive ongoing disputes, having already resulted in violent clashes. Notably, the clashes during a survey attempt led to fatalities and numerous injuries among law enforcement. The next Supreme Court hearing is set for October 7, as tensions remain high around this historical and legal confrontation.

