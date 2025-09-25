Left Menu

FCRA Licence Revoked: SECMOL Faces Government Crackdown Amid Allegations

The Indian government cancelled the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by Sonam Wangchuk, citing financial discrepancies. This action follows protests in Ladakh, and Wangchuk claims the government is targeting him. SECMOL is under investigation for FCRA violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, with immediate effect, citing multiple financial discrepancies.

This decision follows violent protests advocating for Ladakh's statehood, after which the government pointed fingers at Wangchuk for inciting violence. Meanwhile, SECMOL is under scrutiny for obtaining funds from Sweden deemed against national interest by authorities.

In response, Wangchuk claims his innocence, arguing that he merely donates and educates at SECMOL. He expressed concerns over personal safety, accusing the government of plotting to imprison him under the Public Safety Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

