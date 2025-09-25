FCRA Licence Revoked: SECMOL Faces Government Crackdown Amid Allegations

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA licence of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, with immediate effect, citing multiple financial discrepancies.

This decision follows violent protests advocating for Ladakh's statehood, after which the government pointed fingers at Wangchuk for inciting violence. Meanwhile, SECMOL is under scrutiny for obtaining funds from Sweden deemed against national interest by authorities.

In response, Wangchuk claims his innocence, arguing that he merely donates and educates at SECMOL. He expressed concerns over personal safety, accusing the government of plotting to imprison him under the Public Safety Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)