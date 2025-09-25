Left Menu

High Court Demands Accountability in Rape Case Against Himachal Officer

The Himachal Pradesh High Court demands a status report in a rape case against an administrative officer in Una. The officer allegedly promised marriage to a woman, then forcibly engaged in physical relations. The police are investigating, and the officer is currently untraceable.

Updated: 25-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:33 IST
High Court Demands Accountability in Rape Case Against Himachal Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has intervened in a serious case involving a local administrative officer, demanding a status report from the police. The officer, accused of raping a woman under the pretense of marriage, faces serious allegations according to the complaint lodged by the woman.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed after the woman accused the officer of forcing her into physical relations, promising marriage. As the officer seeks anticipatory bail, the court emphasized the need for thorough investigation and transparency in proceedings.

The state women's commission has also mandated an unbiased inquiry by the Superintendent of Police in Una. This has raised significant attention on the integrity of the administrative official, now untraceable by police efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

