Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

In a significant achievement, the Delhi Police SWAT commandos secured the top position in the firing category during the Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) exercise. Held from August 25 to September 6, the exercise was organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gurugram.

The CJCTT aimed to bolster the counter-terror capabilities of participants from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eight commando teams, including those from the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among others, took part in the event.

The rigorous training included a variety of drills such as day-and-night firing, interventions in buses and houses, and handling IED threats. Led by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, the Delhi Police commandos excelled by demonstrating superior firing accuracy and tactical proficiency across multiple challenging scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)