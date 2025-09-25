Left Menu

Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise

Delhi Police SWAT commandos emerged victorious in the firing category during a joint counter-terrorism training exercise by NSG in Gurugram. The exercise featured participation from various police and armed forces, testing skills like firing accuracy and tactical operations under diverse conditions. It aimed at enhancing counter-terror capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:59 IST
Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, the Delhi Police SWAT commandos secured the top position in the firing category during the Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) exercise. Held from August 25 to September 6, the exercise was organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gurugram.

The CJCTT aimed to bolster the counter-terror capabilities of participants from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eight commando teams, including those from the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among others, took part in the event.

The rigorous training included a variety of drills such as day-and-night firing, interventions in buses and houses, and handling IED threats. Led by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, the Delhi Police commandos excelled by demonstrating superior firing accuracy and tactical proficiency across multiple challenging scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implications

Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing: Humanitarian and Political Implic...

 Global
2
Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

 United States
3
Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalition

Germany Averts Crisis: Successful Court Judge Appointments Strengthen Coalit...

 Germany
4
Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025