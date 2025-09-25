Delhi Police SWAT Commandos Triumph in NSG Counter-Terror Exercise
Delhi Police SWAT commandos emerged victorious in the firing category during a joint counter-terrorism training exercise by NSG in Gurugram. The exercise featured participation from various police and armed forces, testing skills like firing accuracy and tactical operations under diverse conditions. It aimed at enhancing counter-terror capabilities.
In a significant achievement, the Delhi Police SWAT commandos secured the top position in the firing category during the Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) exercise. Held from August 25 to September 6, the exercise was organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gurugram.
The CJCTT aimed to bolster the counter-terror capabilities of participants from state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eight commando teams, including those from the Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) among others, took part in the event.
The rigorous training included a variety of drills such as day-and-night firing, interventions in buses and houses, and handling IED threats. Led by Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar, the Delhi Police commandos excelled by demonstrating superior firing accuracy and tactical proficiency across multiple challenging scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
