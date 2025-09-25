Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha
Three young men died in a motorcycle accident caused by a truck in Odisha's Ganjam district. Following the tragedy, the Chief Minister announced compensation for their families. However, the families and villagers staged a protest demanding increased compensation, which was resolved after three hours of negotiations.
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Ganjam district, three young men lost their lives when a truck ran over their motorcycle, authorities reported on Thursday.
The accident occurred near Mahanala in the Patapur police station area on Wednesday evening. The victims were identified as Saroj Kumar Behera, K Bala Krushna Reddy, and M Aswini Kumar Dora, all between 18 and 20 years old. Police seized the truck but the driver escaped.
In response, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi granted Rs 4 lakh compensation per victim from the CM's Relief Fund. Yet, upon the return of the bodies on Thursday, aggrieved families and villagers blocked Punjikayan Chhaka road, demanding higher compensation. The protest subsided after Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasant Patra's intervention and additional police deployment.
