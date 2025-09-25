Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on targets connected to Yemen's Houthi movement in Sanaa on Thursday, responding to a drone attack on an Israeli resort. The strikes struck key military sites, including intelligence compounds, following a year of escalating hostilities.

The Houthi-run health ministry reported two fatalities and 48 injuries from the attack, which hit civilian areas. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the strikes on social media, emphasizing their focus on combating Houthi terrorism. The assault forms part of a broader conflict involving spillover from Gaza's war.

Residents in Sanaa described the resulting devastation and chaos, noting areas in the south and west of the city bore the brunt. This follows a recent drone strike in Eilat, marking continued violence between Houthi militants and Israeli forces.