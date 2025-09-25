Bridging Borders: India-Myanmar Defence Dialogue

In a significant bilateral engagement, India and Myanmar convened their second annual defence dialogue in the capital city of Naypyitaw. This pivotal meeting centered on enhancing military cooperation through training, capacity building, and mutual assistance.

Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Myanmar's Chief of Armed Forces Training, Major General Kyaw Ko Htike, led the discussions. The dialogue underscored key areas such as post-earthquake assistance and cultural exchange initiatives, emphasizing the importance of cross-border collaboration.

Photos of the high-profile meeting were shared by the Indian Defence Ministry on the platform X, highlighting the mutual commitment of both nations to fortify their defence ties. This dialogue signifies a step towards stronger regional stability and cooperation.