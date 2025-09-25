Canada Strikes Historic Penalty Coin in Crypto Exchange Breach

In an unprecedented move, Canada's anti-money laundering agency has issued a record-breaking penalty of C$19.6 million to Peken Global Limited, the firm behind KuCoin, one of the globe's major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citing a failure to register as a foreign money services business and a lack of reporting on substantial virtual currency transactions, this decision marks a significant enforcement measure.

In response, KuCoin has contested the agency's decision, arguing in a statement that the penalty is both excessive and punitive. The company has filed an appeal with the Federal Court of Canada, asserting it should not be classified under Canadian law as a foreign Money Services Business.

The crackdown aligns with Canada's preparation for an evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force, an international financial crime watchdog based in Paris, slated for November. This forthcoming assessment will scrutinize Canada's mechanisms to combat financial crimes.