Mumbai EOW Probes Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in Rs 60 Crore Cheating Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has recorded the statement of Rajendra Bhutada in a Rs 60 crore cheating case involving Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. The couple is accused of duping businessman Deepak Kothari through a loan-cum-investment deal related to Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police is delving deeper into a high-profile Rs 60 crore fraud case implicating businessman Raj Kundra and his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. Acting on recent developments, the EOW recorded the statement of resolution professional Rajendra Bhutada on Thursday.

Bhutada was called as a witness to provide clarity on the business dealings associated with Best Deal TV Private Limited, a company that Kundra and Shetty once helmed. This move marks a significant step in the investigation unraveling the complexities of the alleged financial deceit.

The cheating case was registered at Juhu police station back in August, after businessman Deepak Kothari accused the couple of defrauding him of an amount nearing Rs 60 crore in what was outlined as a loan-cum-investment deal. Prior interviews have already been conducted with Kundra as inquiries progress.

