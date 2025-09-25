Left Menu

Unprecedented Military Meeting: Hegseth's Mysterious Summons

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has called an urgent meeting of top military officers in Virginia for unexplained reasons. Recent actions by Hegseth include cutting high-ranking positions and firing notable military leaders. This meeting, first reported by The Washington Post, raises further speculation on his strategic intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:57 IST
Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has unexpectedly summoned top military officers, including hundreds of generals and admirals, for a confidential meeting at a base in northern Virginia. The gathering, raising eyebrows due to its secrecy and timing, is set for next week, insiders revealed under condition of anonymity.

The absence of an official reason for this assembly of senior military leaders, each holding ranks of one-star and above, has added to the intrigue surrounding Hegseth's agenda. The Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell, confirmed that Hegseth intends to meet with these commanders shortly.

Reported initially by The Washington Post, this meeting follows a series of notable and opaque decisions by Hegseth, including significant reductions in high-ranking military positions and dismissals of prominent leaders, suggesting a strategic reshuffling of military hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

