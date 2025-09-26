Traffic Chaos: Unprovoked Assault on Delhi Officer

In north Delhi's Timarpur area, an incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when two men allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer performing his official duties. The altercation occurred near the Timarpur Traffic Circle around 2:40 pm, authorities report.

According to a senior police officer, the men, riding a scooter, began to verbally abuse Sub-Inspector Suraj Pal Singh without provocation. When Singh objected, the situation escalated as the men, along with other unidentified individuals, attacked him.

A passerby notified the Police Control Room, leading to a swift police response. The two suspects, Akbar Hussain and Salman, were apprehended at the scene, while their accompanying assailants evaded capture. Legal actions are in motion as police pursue the remaining assailants involved in this assault on a public servant.