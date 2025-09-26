Left Menu

Traffic Chaos: Unprovoked Assault on Delhi Officer

Two men were arrested in north Delhi for assaulting a traffic officer while he was on duty. The altercation occurred when the men, without provocation, began abusing the officer. The two were apprehended, while the search for their accomplices continues, police said.

Updated: 26-09-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In north Delhi's Timarpur area, an incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon when two men allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer performing his official duties. The altercation occurred near the Timarpur Traffic Circle around 2:40 pm, authorities report.

According to a senior police officer, the men, riding a scooter, began to verbally abuse Sub-Inspector Suraj Pal Singh without provocation. When Singh objected, the situation escalated as the men, along with other unidentified individuals, attacked him.

A passerby notified the Police Control Room, leading to a swift police response. The two suspects, Akbar Hussain and Salman, were apprehended at the scene, while their accompanying assailants evaded capture. Legal actions are in motion as police pursue the remaining assailants involved in this assault on a public servant.

