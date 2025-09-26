Left Menu

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Authorities in Madagascar have imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, Antananarivo, following violent protests over power outages and water shortages. Demonstrators, mainly youths, demanded restoration of essential services. The protests saw looting and vandalism, leading security forces to enforce stricter measures to restore order.

26-09-2025
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests
Authorities in Madagascar have responded to escalating unrest by imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Antananarivo, the nation's capital, after protests over frequent power outages and water shortages turned violent. The capital's streets witnessed teargas deployment, as security forces worked to disperse the crowd of predominantly young demonstrators.

Protesters, denouncing the government and demanding restoration of reliable water and electricity, faced off against heavily armed police units. A number of individuals took advantage of the chaotic situation, engaging in looting and property damage, including setting a shopping mall ablaze and vandalizing lawmakers' residences.

In response, a directive read by General Angelo Ravelonarivo on Real TV announced the curfew, stressing the need to protect citizens and maintain order. Despite earlier warnings from police and the government, unrest continued to ripple through various neighborhoods, highlighting deep-seated frustrations with Madagascar's leadership and poor infrastructure.

