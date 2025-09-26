Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Shuts Down Canada Post

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced a nationwide strike at Canada Post, citing government actions against the postal service and workers. The decision, effective immediately, impacts the entire country's postal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 04:28 IST
Nationwide Strike Shuts Down Canada Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has declared an immediate nationwide strike involving all its members at Canada Post. This bold action comes as a response to government measures perceived as threatening the postal service and its workers.

The union alleges that the government's recent steps have undermined their operations and the welfare of postal workers. In a statement on Thursday, CUPW announced that their members will cease work to protest these actions.

The strike action covers all regions across Canada, bringing the nation's postal services to a standstill, and highlighting the growing tensions between the union and the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

 Global
2
Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

Trump's New Tariff Plan Targets Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, and Trucks

 United States
3
US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Lawmakers Probe H-1B Visa Use

US Domestic Highlights: FAA Extends Flight Cuts; Starbucks Restructures; Law...

 Global
4
Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025