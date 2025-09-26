Nationwide Strike Shuts Down Canada Post

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has declared an immediate nationwide strike involving all its members at Canada Post. This bold action comes as a response to government measures perceived as threatening the postal service and its workers.

The union alleges that the government's recent steps have undermined their operations and the welfare of postal workers. In a statement on Thursday, CUPW announced that their members will cease work to protest these actions.

The strike action covers all regions across Canada, bringing the nation's postal services to a standstill, and highlighting the growing tensions between the union and the government.

