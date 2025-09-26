Left Menu

Tensions Surge as South Korea Fires Warning Shots at North Korean Vessel

South Korea's military fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that crossed the disputed Western sea boundary. The Northern Limit Line crossing near Baengnyeong Island prompted audio warnings and shots from South Korea. Tensions rise as North Korea rejects the boundary and diplomatic efforts stall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 08:03 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's military responded early Friday morning by firing warning shots at a North Korean merchant vessel that briefly intruded across the disputed western sea boundary. The ship crossed near the South Korean island of Baengnyeong at approximately 5 a.m. and withdrew after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff issued an audio warning and fired shots to drive it back.

There were no reports of retaliation from North Korean forces. According to South Korea's military, this defensive maneuver was a standard operational protocol, with forces maintaining a high readiness level to protect territorial waters. The western sea boundary is a frequent flashpoint, with history of skirmishes and confrontations.

The maritime boundary disagreement continues to fuel tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has publically dismissed the legitimacy of the Northern Limit Line established after the Korean War. With diplomatic efforts stalled and relations deteriorating, the region sees heightened military caution.

