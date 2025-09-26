Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference chairman, was again denied permission to offer congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, marking the third consecutive Friday of house arrest. He condemned this as an assault on basic rights and criticized the lack of accountability and violation of religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:02 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, has once more been barred from participating in congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, highlighting a recurring theme of restricted religious freedom in Kashmir.

On Friday, the cleric announced via social media platform X that law enforcement authorities had placed him under house arrest for the third successive Friday. He lambasted these actions as a violation of basic human rights, questioning the legality of such restrictions.

Farooq criticized the government's arbitrary power to curtail his freedom without accountability, condemning the lack of action from those who should hold the authorities responsible. He expressed strong disapproval for what he described as the government's disregard for human rights and public sentiment.

TRENDING

1
Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various aspects of proposed trade deal: Statement.

Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various a...

 Global
2
UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

 India
4
India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade agreement: Statement.

India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually ben...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025