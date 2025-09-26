Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, has once more been barred from participating in congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid, highlighting a recurring theme of restricted religious freedom in Kashmir.

On Friday, the cleric announced via social media platform X that law enforcement authorities had placed him under house arrest for the third successive Friday. He lambasted these actions as a violation of basic human rights, questioning the legality of such restrictions.

Farooq criticized the government's arbitrary power to curtail his freedom without accountability, condemning the lack of action from those who should hold the authorities responsible. He expressed strong disapproval for what he described as the government's disregard for human rights and public sentiment.