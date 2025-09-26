Germany Applauds Trump's Stance Against West Bank Annexation

Germany has officially welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments indicating he would prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank. This stance by the American leader is seen as a positive move by the German government.

A spokesperson from the German foreign ministry emphasized that any annexation activities or settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are detrimental to the peace process. These actions are considered substantial obstacles to forming a viable two-state solution.

The remarks underscore Germany's continued commitment to advocating for peace and balanced diplomacy in the Middle East, encouraging efforts towards lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)