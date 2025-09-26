Left Menu

Germany Applauds Trump's Stance Against West Bank Annexation

Germany expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion to prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank. A German foreign ministry representative highlighted annexation and settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as significant hindrances to achieving a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:41 IST
Germany Applauds Trump's Stance Against West Bank Annexation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has officially welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments indicating he would prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank. This stance by the American leader is seen as a positive move by the German government.

A spokesperson from the German foreign ministry emphasized that any annexation activities or settlement construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are detrimental to the peace process. These actions are considered substantial obstacles to forming a viable two-state solution.

The remarks underscore Germany's continued commitment to advocating for peace and balanced diplomacy in the Middle East, encouraging efforts towards lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Eyes Swift Restoration of Nord Stream

Kremlin Eyes Swift Restoration of Nord Stream

 Russia
2
Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence

Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence

 India
3
Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

 India
4
Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Case

Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025