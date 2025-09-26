Fadnavis Seeks Rain Relief for Maharashtra Farmers

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging support for farmers who suffered losses from the recent heavy rains in the state.

Fadnavis presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister, detailing the post-disaster scenario in Maharashtra and seeking constructive aid for the affected farmers.

The BJP manifesto includes a commitment to a loan waiver for farmers, and efforts are underway to deliver on that promise by implementing a more effective strategy to provide immediate assistance to farmers for repaying kharif crop loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)