Fadnavis Seeks Rain Relief for Maharashtra Farmers
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi, urging assistance for farmers hit by heavy rains. Fadnavis submitted a memorandum on the situation, focusing on the BJP's manifesto promise of a loan waiver. He emphasized immediate aid is needed for farmers' accounts to repay upcoming kharif crop loans.
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging support for farmers who suffered losses from the recent heavy rains in the state.
Fadnavis presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister, detailing the post-disaster scenario in Maharashtra and seeking constructive aid for the affected farmers.
The BJP manifesto includes a commitment to a loan waiver for farmers, and efforts are underway to deliver on that promise by implementing a more effective strategy to provide immediate assistance to farmers for repaying kharif crop loans.
