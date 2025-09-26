Left Menu

Fadnavis Seeks Rain Relief for Maharashtra Farmers

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met PM Narendra Modi, urging assistance for farmers hit by heavy rains. Fadnavis submitted a memorandum on the situation, focusing on the BJP's manifesto promise of a loan waiver. He emphasized immediate aid is needed for farmers' accounts to repay upcoming kharif crop loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:57 IST
Fadnavis Seeks Rain Relief for Maharashtra Farmers
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging support for farmers who suffered losses from the recent heavy rains in the state.

Fadnavis presented a memorandum to the Prime Minister, detailing the post-disaster scenario in Maharashtra and seeking constructive aid for the affected farmers.

The BJP manifesto includes a commitment to a loan waiver for farmers, and efforts are underway to deliver on that promise by implementing a more effective strategy to provide immediate assistance to farmers for repaying kharif crop loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara...

 India
2
Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

 Singapore
3
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds Fi...

 India
4
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025