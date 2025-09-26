Left Menu

Kochi IT Mogul Faces Scrutiny in High-Profile Harassment Probe

A Kochi-based software company owner, Venu Gopalakrishnan, faces allegations of sexual harassment and has prompted a petition in the Kerala High Court for a Crime Branch probe. The accuser claims the current police investigation is biased. This follows multiple charges and a dismissed anticipatory bail plea.

The Kerala High Court is set to consider a petition filed by a woman accusing Venu Gopalakrishnan, owner of a Kochi-based software company, of sexual harassment. She seeks a Crime Branch investigation, criticizing the Kochi City Police's ongoing probe as biased.

Gopalakrishnan, known for purchasing a costly Lamborghini registration number, faces accusations that date back to July. The victim, once under arrest for allegedly trying to honey-trap Gopalakrishnan, received bail and pursued legal action claiming false implication.

Recent charges against Gopalakrishnan include sexual harassment, with the High Court dismissing his anticipatory bail and highlighting investigation flaws. A decision on the petition for a Crime Branch-led probe is due October 4.

