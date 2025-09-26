Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Coverage in Rajasthan Police Stations

The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan government to provide details on CCTV installations in police stations, after reports of custodial deaths. The government must inform about camera placement, functionality audits, and respond to 12 official queries within two weeks, with a review set for October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Coverage in Rajasthan Police Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive to the Rajasthan government, requesting comprehensive details about the number and placement of CCTV cameras installed across police stations in the state.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, addressing the bench, acted on concerns regarding the lack of operational CCTV systems in these facilities.

The court has given the state two weeks to address 12 questions posed, and to confirm if there are regular audits to ensure the cameras function properly amidst reports of 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan this year, predominantly in Udaipur.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Case

Supreme Court Denies Further Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara...

 India
2
Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

Singapore's Pharma Industry Braces for U.S. Tariff Shock

 Singapore
3
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds First

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah: Release West Bengal's Funds Fi...

 India
4
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025