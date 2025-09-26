Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Coverage in Rajasthan Police Stations

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive to the Rajasthan government, requesting comprehensive details about the number and placement of CCTV cameras installed across police stations in the state.

Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, addressing the bench, acted on concerns regarding the lack of operational CCTV systems in these facilities.

The court has given the state two weeks to address 12 questions posed, and to confirm if there are regular audits to ensure the cameras function properly amidst reports of 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan this year, predominantly in Udaipur.