Supreme Court Scrutinizes CCTV Coverage in Rajasthan Police Stations
The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan government to provide details on CCTV installations in police stations, after reports of custodial deaths. The government must inform about camera placement, functionality audits, and respond to 12 official queries within two weeks, with a review set for October 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a directive to the Rajasthan government, requesting comprehensive details about the number and placement of CCTV cameras installed across police stations in the state.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, addressing the bench, acted on concerns regarding the lack of operational CCTV systems in these facilities.
The court has given the state two weeks to address 12 questions posed, and to confirm if there are regular audits to ensure the cameras function properly amidst reports of 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan this year, predominantly in Udaipur.
Advertisement