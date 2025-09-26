Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

The Calcutta High Court overturned the Central Government's decision to deport two women and their families from West Bengal to Bangladesh. The court ordered their return to India within a month, rejecting the Centre's appeal for a temporary stay. Families had claimed they were falsely accused of illegal immigration.

26-09-2025
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families
The Calcutta High Court on Friday nullified the Centre's move to deport two women and their families from Birbhum district, West Bengal, to Bangladesh, labeling them as 'illegal immigrants'. The court ordered the Centre to ensure their return to India within a month and dismissed a plea for a stay on this order.

This decision follows reports by PTI, which highlighted the families' conditions post-deportation. Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty's bench acted on a habeas corpus petition filed by Bhodu Sheikh, whose daughter Sonali Bibi, nine months pregnant, had been deported with her husband and son. A similar petition by Amir Khan raised concerns for his sister Sweety Bibi and her children.

The families, identified as long-time residents and workers in Delhi, allegedly suffered wrongful deportation despite presenting valid citizenship documents. The Centre's affidavit contested the jurisdiction of the Calcutta High Court, but the court insisted on the evidence supporting the families' lawful residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

