Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows to Expel Illegal Immigrants from West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Mamata Banerjee government of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral gain. He pledged that the BJP would expel illegal immigrants and claimed a BJP government would take charge in West Bengal in 2026, resolving infiltration issues and revitalizing governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:56 IST
Amit Shah Vows to Expel Illegal Immigrants from West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government of aiding Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral benefits, promising that the BJP will remove illegal immigrants once in power.

Speaking at a Kolkata press conference, Shah addressed the public's anxiety regarding infiltration and vowed to identify and expel infiltrators.

He cited the incomplete India-Bangladesh border fencing issue, blaming the state government for not providing land, and claimed that a BJP government in 2026 would ensure the state's revitalization and halt eastern border infiltration.

Shah alleged the TMC has outdone the Left in fostering fear and violence in politics, asserting the people wish for governance free from corruption and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
2
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
3
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India
4
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025