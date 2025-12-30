Amit Shah Vows to Expel Illegal Immigrants from West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government of aiding Bangladeshi infiltration for electoral benefits, promising that the BJP will remove illegal immigrants once in power.

Speaking at a Kolkata press conference, Shah addressed the public's anxiety regarding infiltration and vowed to identify and expel infiltrators.

He cited the incomplete India-Bangladesh border fencing issue, blaming the state government for not providing land, and claimed that a BJP government in 2026 would ensure the state's revitalization and halt eastern border infiltration.

Shah alleged the TMC has outdone the Left in fostering fear and violence in politics, asserting the people wish for governance free from corruption and mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)