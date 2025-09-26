Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court that criticized the CBI Director for allegedly violating mandated protocols in the investigation of ghee adulteration at Tirumala Temple.

The top court's decision supports the CBI's move to allow an officer, not part of the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), to assist in the probe. The CBI Director's plea argued that the officer's involvement was purely supportive and supervised, contrary to the High Court's ruling.

Respondents argued that the CBI's action breached the Supreme Court's pre-established framework for the SIT. The bench has now sought formal replies to address these procedural deviations.

