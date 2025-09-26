Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Case
The Supreme Court has stayed an Andhra Pradesh High Court order criticizing the CBI Director over unauthorized involvement in the Tirumala Temple ghee adulteration probe, supporting the director's decision to include an unappointed officer in the investigation. The court seeks responses to concerns over deviations from the designated SIT framework.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has stayed an order by the Andhra Pradesh High Court that criticized the CBI Director for allegedly violating mandated protocols in the investigation of ghee adulteration at Tirumala Temple.
The top court's decision supports the CBI's move to allow an officer, not part of the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), to assist in the probe. The CBI Director's plea argued that the officer's involvement was purely supportive and supervised, contrary to the High Court's ruling.
Respondents argued that the CBI's action breached the Supreme Court's pre-established framework for the SIT. The bench has now sought formal replies to address these procedural deviations.
