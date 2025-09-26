Left Menu

Merck KGaA Confronts U.S. Tariff Challenges

German pharmaceutical and lab equipment company Merck KGaA is consulting with the U.S. government about impending tariffs on branded drugs that could affect their operations and patients. They are actively seeking clarification on these tariffs and their potential impact on business and patient services.

Updated: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST
Merck KGaA, the German pharmaceuticals and lab equipment company, announced on Friday that it is in communication with the U.S. government. The company aims to gather more information regarding new tariffs on branded drugs.

The company has expressed concerns about how these tariffs might affect its operations and the patients who rely on its products.

In response, Merck KGaA is working closely with U.S. administration officials to comprehend the specifics of the tariffs and their implications for the business and its clientele.

