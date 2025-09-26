Merck KGaA Confronts U.S. Tariff Challenges

Merck KGaA, the German pharmaceuticals and lab equipment company, announced on Friday that it is in communication with the U.S. government. The company aims to gather more information regarding new tariffs on branded drugs.

The company has expressed concerns about how these tariffs might affect its operations and the patients who rely on its products.

In response, Merck KGaA is working closely with U.S. administration officials to comprehend the specifics of the tariffs and their implications for the business and its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)