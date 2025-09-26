High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders
The Punjab and Haryana High Court emphasized the severe threat that drunken driving poses to societal order and public safety, as seen in a case where a truck driver, under the influence of alcohol, fatally hit an MBBS student. The court denied bail, underscoring the need for strict penalties to deter such behavior.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has underscored the perilous nature of drunken driving, labeling it a significant threat to societal order and public safety. This assertion comes after the rejection of a bail plea for a truck driver involved in a fatal incident.
The court, led by Justice Sumeet Goel, refused to grant bail to Jagtar Singh, a truck driver who crashed into a parked car, killing a 24-year-old MBBS student. Singh was charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act after the November 2023 incident.
In its decision, the court highlighted that drunken driving should not be viewed as a simple misjudgment but as a dangerous act that risks the lives of others. The court maintained its stance on strict legal action to prevent similar conduct, dismissing any consideration of leniency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati.
Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea
Delhi riots: SC issues notice to Delhi police on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider.
Court hears arguements on behalf of Samir Modi, police oppose bail plea
Supreme Court Examines Activists' Bail Pleas in UAPA Case