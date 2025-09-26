Britain's Inflation Expectations on the Rise

A recent survey by bank Citi and opinion poll firm YouGov revealed an increase in Britain's long-term inflation expectations, which rose to 4.1% in September from August's 3.9%.

Despite the rise in long-term expectations, short-term inflation forecasts have remained steady at 4.0% according to the survey results.

This adjustment in longer-term expectations highlights a notable shift in economic sentiment in the United Kingdom as the nation grapples with ongoing economic pressures.