Delhi High Court Imposes Media Silence in Kapur Estate Dispute
The Delhi High Court has prohibited the disclosure of details regarding the late Sunjay Kapur's estate to the media. Justice Jyoti Singh mandated that the 'will' be shared discreetly, ensuring no leaks occur. Concerns are raised as Kapur's children with Karisma Kapoor have rights to question asset disclosures.
The Delhi High Court has enforced a media blackout on the details surrounding the estate of the late Sunjay Kapur. On Friday, Justice Jyoti Singh ruled that no party involved in the dispute can disclose information regarding Kapur's personal assets and liabilities.
The court has also instructed that a copy of the 'will' be provided to the defendant. However, it must be used with discretion and should not be leaked to the public, the justice stated.
The ongoing legal battle is complicated by the involvement of Kapur's children with actor Karisma Kapoor, who have a vested interest in questioning the declared assets. The court noted on September 25th that filing the list of assets in a sealed cover could pose a challenge to these rights.
