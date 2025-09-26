Left Menu

Tragedy and Trial: The Loafers Lodge Inferno

A New Zealand man, Esarona David Lologa, was convicted of murder and arson for setting a deadly fire in a boarding house, killing five tenants. Despite his schizophrenia diagnosis, the jury rejected his insanity defense. The tragedy has sparked nationwide outrage and a call for better regulations of boarding houses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:42 IST
  • New Zealand

In a significant legal development in New Zealand, Esarona David Lologa has been convicted of murder and arson for setting a fatal fire in a Wellington boarding house, resulting in the deaths of five fellow tenants. The High Court jury found Lologa guilty, dismissing his insanity defense after three days of deliberation.

The tragic incident unfolded in May 2023 when Lologa, diagnosed with schizophrenia, deliberately ignited fires inside Loafers Lodge hostel. Prosecutors argued that his actions were a ploy to secure a transfer to another accommodation, despite his mental health condition.

The devastating fire has ignited widespread criticism of New Zealand's boarding house regulations. With revelations of inadequate fire safety measures, authorities have been urged to enhance oversight of low-income housing and consider new legislation to prevent future tragedies.

