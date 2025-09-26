Ronald Lamola Calls for Stronger UN Role and Global Unity in Pursuit of Peace

South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has reaffirmed the enduring importance of the United Nations (UN) in shaping global governance, particularly at a time when the world faces multiple, interlinked crises. Speaking at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, Lamola underscored the UN’s centrality in global peace, human rights, and sustainable development, while urging both the UN and the Group of 20 (G20) to strengthen their complementary roles in fostering international cooperation.

UN at 80: Reflecting on Eight Decades of Global Governance

This week’s gathering of G20 Foreign Ministers and guest nations carried particular symbolic weight, as it coincided with the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding. Lamola reminded the audience that the UN has, since its inception, been the world’s most vital forum for confronting global challenges, from poverty eradication to conflict resolution.

“Eighty years since its establishment, the United Nations remains most central in the collective global efforts towards addressing global challenges and threats to peace and security,” he declared.

The Minister noted that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) remains the UN’s most representative and deliberative body, ensuring that the voices of smaller nations are heard alongside those of major powers.

Peace and Development: An Interdependent Agenda

The theme of the meeting, “The United Nations at 80: Reaffirming peace as a path to sustainable development,” was described by Lamola as both timely and urgent, given the geopolitical turbulence shaping today’s world. He reminded delegates that peace and development are inseparable, with conflict undermining progress, and economic growth fostering stability.

“Peace and development have always been interdependent. Without peace, there can be no sustainable development; similarly, investments in economic development and inclusive growth can contribute to a more peaceful environment,” he emphasized.

South Africa’s Advocacy for Multilateralism

Lamola placed a strong focus on multilateral cooperation, warning that unilateralism and declining trust in global institutions threaten the foundations of international governance. He called for renewed commitment to the UN Charter’s principles and more inclusive multilateral systems that give developing nations a greater voice.

South Africa, he said, views the G20 as an essential partner to the UN, with its economic clout capable of reinforcing the UN’s development agenda. “We must work together to ensure our aspirations of a peaceful and prosperous society,” he urged.

Key Priorities for Action

In outlining the agenda for future collaboration, Lamola highlighted several urgent areas requiring collective commitment from both the G20 and the UN:

Reforming the global financial system to make it fairer, more inclusive, and responsive to development challenges.

Addressing structural issues in global trade to create a more equitable multilateral trading system.

Fostering inclusivity by ensuring that developing nations have equal participation in decision-making processes.

Upholding international law as a cornerstone for fairness and justice in the global order.

He cautioned that the international community could not afford to delay. “We need more robust multilateralism and a renewed commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” he said, stressing that action must replace rhetoric.

A Call for Renewed Global Trust

Lamola acknowledged that trust in global institutions has eroded in recent years, undermining their legitimacy. He argued that by setting ambitious targets, embracing inclusive policies, and delivering tangible results, the UN and G20 can help restore credibility and reaffirm the global community’s faith in multilateralism.

As the UN marks eight decades of existence, Lamola’s address served as both a reflection on the institution’s enduring role and a call to action. His message emphasized that in an era of escalating geopolitical tensions, climate change, inequality, and poverty, the need for unity, reform, and shared responsibility is more urgent than ever.