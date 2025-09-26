Acquittal in High-Profile Thane Stabbing Case Highlights Investigation Flaws

A court in Thane district acquitted Nagesh Balu Rupvate, a 26-year-old man, accused of fatally stabbing a woman and attempting to murder her friend in a sensational 2023 case. The judgment, delivered on September 22, cited procedural lapses and a lackadaisical police investigation.

The prosecution failed to prove Rupvate's guilt in the murder of 19-year-old Jyoti Sonkar and the assault on his 21-year-old wife, Kiran Khandare. The alleged incident occurred on the night of May 15-16, 2023, after a domestic dispute. Despite immediate alert from the injured victim and witness, police mishandled the case.

The verdict highlighted delays in filing the FIR and arresting the accused, casting doubts on the prosecution's narrative. Additionally, conflicting evidence regarding key items like the knife further weakened the case. Consequently, the court concluded a lack of proof beyond reasonable doubt, leading to Rupvate's acquittal.