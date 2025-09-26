Left Menu

Acquittal in High-Profile Thane Stabbing Case Highlights Investigation Flaws

A Thane district court acquitted Nagesh Balu Rupvate, accused of murdering Jyoti Sonkar and attempting to murder his wife Kiran Khandare, due to procedural lapses and police investigation flaws. The judgment cited unreliable prosecution evidence and a lack of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Thane district acquitted Nagesh Balu Rupvate, a 26-year-old man, accused of fatally stabbing a woman and attempting to murder her friend in a sensational 2023 case. The judgment, delivered on September 22, cited procedural lapses and a lackadaisical police investigation.

The prosecution failed to prove Rupvate's guilt in the murder of 19-year-old Jyoti Sonkar and the assault on his 21-year-old wife, Kiran Khandare. The alleged incident occurred on the night of May 15-16, 2023, after a domestic dispute. Despite immediate alert from the injured victim and witness, police mishandled the case.

The verdict highlighted delays in filing the FIR and arresting the accused, casting doubts on the prosecution's narrative. Additionally, conflicting evidence regarding key items like the knife further weakened the case. Consequently, the court concluded a lack of proof beyond reasonable doubt, leading to Rupvate's acquittal.

