Left Menu

Clash in Bareilly: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Tension

A postponed 'I Love Muhammad' demonstration by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza in Bareilly led to clashes between protesters and police. The demonstration was called off due to lack of permission, inciting anger among the crowd. Heavy security is in place as the situation remains tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:59 IST
Clash in Bareilly: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An announcement postponing the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign demonstration by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, resulted in confrontations outside a Bareilly mosque on Friday.

After Friday prayers, large crowds wielding 'I Love Muhammad' signs amassed at the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both within Bareilly's Kotwali area. The congregation expressed discontent over the demonstration's suspension. Sources noted that Raza called off the event last-minute due to the lack of required permissions.

Efforts by police to disperse the crowd led to stone-pelting by protesters, necessitating police action. Senior police officials, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya, and DM Avinash Singh, arrived to control the situation. DM Singh assured that calm has been restored and peace appeals are ongoing. The situation is under scrutiny across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Burglary Shakes State Capital

High-Profile Burglary Shakes State Capital

 India
2
Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case

Major Arrest in Punjab-Kashmir Drug Trafficking Case

 India
3
Trapped in Debt: The Dark Side of Online Lending Apps in the Philippines

Trapped in Debt: The Dark Side of Online Lending Apps in the Philippines

 Global
4
China Tightens Rules on EV Export Permits, Amid Global Trade Tensions

China Tightens Rules on EV Export Permits, Amid Global Trade Tensions

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025