Clash in Bareilly: 'I Love Muhammad' Demonstration Sparks Tension

An announcement postponing the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign demonstration by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a local cleric and leader of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, resulted in confrontations outside a Bareilly mosque on Friday.

After Friday prayers, large crowds wielding 'I Love Muhammad' signs amassed at the cleric's residence and near the mosque, both within Bareilly's Kotwali area. The congregation expressed discontent over the demonstration's suspension. Sources noted that Raza called off the event last-minute due to the lack of required permissions.

Efforts by police to disperse the crowd led to stone-pelting by protesters, necessitating police action. Senior police officials, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya, and DM Avinash Singh, arrived to control the situation. DM Singh assured that calm has been restored and peace appeals are ongoing. The situation is under scrutiny across Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)