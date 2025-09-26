Left Menu

FirstCry Fined for Misleading Ads and Unfair Pricing

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has fined Digital Age Retail Pvt Ltd, known as FirstCry, Rs 2 lakh for misleading advertising and unfair trade practices. The CCPA's investigation highlighted deceptive pricing practices where additional GST charges lessened advertised discounts, misleading consumers about actual payable prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has levied a Rs 2 lakh fine on Digital Age Retail Pvt Ltd, also known as FirstCry, citing misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

An official statement released on Friday emphasized that the penalty was imposed for false price representations under Sections 10, 20, and 21 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The CCPA identified deceptive pricing patterns, such as advertising discounts on the MRP while separately imposing GST, which diminished consumer benefits. FirstCry has since made changes to ensure pricing transparency on their platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

