Tragedy in Bhaggu Ka Purwa: Domestic Strife Turns Deadly

A tragic incident occurred in Bhaggu Ka Purwa Peepar Tali village, where Shravan Kumar was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Sunita Devi, by slitting her throat with an axe. The murder was reportedly due to frequent domestic disputes over suspected infidelity. Police recovered the murder weapon and registered a case.

Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:19 IST
A tragic crime unfolded in Bhaggu Ka Purwa as authorities arrested a man on Friday for the brutal murder of his wife. Police say the suspect, Shravan Kumar, allegedly slit his wife Sunita Devi's throat with an axe on Thursday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Shailendra Lal, reported the incident took place at the couple's home and noted the suspicious evidence found at the scene, including blood stains and half-eaten food. These findings contradicted Kumar's initial claim of intruders.

During questioning, Kumar allegedly confessed, attributing the violence to constant quarreling over accusations of infidelity. The murder weapon was retrieved from a dry well, and Kumar now faces criminal charges. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

