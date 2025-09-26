Major Loan Scam Unveiled: Former MP and Bank Officials in Custody

A local court in Port Blair on Friday remanded former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and a former loan officer, K Kalaivanan, of the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank to judicial custody. This action comes amid a Rs 500 crore loan scam investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initially arrested Sharma and Kalaivanan on September 18, transporting them to Kolkata for an eight-day interrogation period. Following their ED custody's conclusion, they were returned to Port Blair, where all three accused, including the bank's managing director, K Murugan, were put into judicial custody.

The investigation, which started with a Crime and Economic Offences Cell FIR, has uncovered a wide-ranging conspiracy involving fraudulent loans and fund siphoning. The ED's probe has found that approximately Rs 230 crore has been allegedly diverted for the benefit of Sharma and his associates.

