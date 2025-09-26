Left Menu

Major Loan Scam Unveiled: Former MP and Bank Officials in Custody

A former Congress MP, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, and a former loan officer of the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank, K Kalaivanan, have been remanded to judicial custody in relation to a Rs 500 crore loan scam. The Enforcement Directorate's investigation reveals fraudulent loans and substantial siphoning of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:48 IST
Major Loan Scam Unveiled: Former MP and Bank Officials in Custody
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Port Blair on Friday remanded former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma and a former loan officer, K Kalaivanan, of the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank to judicial custody. This action comes amid a Rs 500 crore loan scam investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initially arrested Sharma and Kalaivanan on September 18, transporting them to Kolkata for an eight-day interrogation period. Following their ED custody's conclusion, they were returned to Port Blair, where all three accused, including the bank's managing director, K Murugan, were put into judicial custody.

The investigation, which started with a Crime and Economic Offences Cell FIR, has uncovered a wide-ranging conspiracy involving fraudulent loans and fund siphoning. The ED's probe has found that approximately Rs 230 crore has been allegedly diverted for the benefit of Sharma and his associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

 India
2
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

 Global
3
BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political Drama

BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political...

 India
4
Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025