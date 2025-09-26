Left Menu

High-Profile Burglary Shakes State Capital

The residence of senior IPS officer Yamuna Prasad in Lucknow was burgled while he was away in Noida. The thieves reportedly accessed the home by cutting window grills and stole cash, valuables, and other items. Lucknow Police have registered a case and begun investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:50 IST
The state capital was rocked by a high-profile burglary at the locked residence of a senior IPS officer while he was away on duty in Noida. According to officials, the residence belongs to Yamuna Prasad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Noida.

On Monday, caretaker Asit Siddharth discovered the electricity supply was out at the officer's home in Sanjay Vihar locality. When electricity department officials restored power the next day, they found that the rear window grills had been cut and the property was ransacked.

The stolen items include Rs 50,000 in cash, silver utensils, numerous bathroom fittings, and other valuables, according to the FIR. The Lucknow Police confirmed the burglary and stated that an investigation is underway, with a case registered under relevant sections.

