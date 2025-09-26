Ex-MEP Nathan Gill Pleads Guilty to Bribery Tied to Pro-Russian Activities

Former MEP Nathan Gill admitted on Friday to bribery charges concerning pro-Russian remarks he made while serving in parliament. Gill appeared at London's Old Bailey court, where he conceded to eight counts of bribery involving payments between December 2018 and July 2019.

The 52-year-old, however, denied a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery with ex-Ukrainian politician Oleg Voloshyn. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb highlighted the gravity of the offense, noting Gill's acceptance of payments to favor pro-Russian parties during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood revealed that the bribery counts were linked to WhatsApp messages found on Gill's phone, showing his agreement to accept money for actions like posing parliamentary questions and making influential contacts. Gill, who transitioned from UKIP to the Brexit Party, was an MEP until Brexit in 2020.

