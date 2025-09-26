Left Menu

Ex-MEP Nathan Gill Pleads Guilty to Bribery Tied to Pro-Russian Activities

Nathan Gill, a former member of the European parliament, admitted to bribery charges related to pro-Russian statements. Gill, once a leader of Reform UK in Wales, pleaded guilty to accepting payments for advocating pro-Russian positions in parliament. Sentencing is set for November with possible prison time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:51 IST
Ex-MEP Nathan Gill Pleads Guilty to Bribery Tied to Pro-Russian Activities
bribery
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former MEP Nathan Gill admitted on Friday to bribery charges concerning pro-Russian remarks he made while serving in parliament. Gill appeared at London's Old Bailey court, where he conceded to eight counts of bribery involving payments between December 2018 and July 2019.

The 52-year-old, however, denied a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery with ex-Ukrainian politician Oleg Voloshyn. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb highlighted the gravity of the offense, noting Gill's acceptance of payments to favor pro-Russian parties during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood revealed that the bribery counts were linked to WhatsApp messages found on Gill's phone, showing his agreement to accept money for actions like posing parliamentary questions and making influential contacts. Gill, who transitioned from UKIP to the Brexit Party, was an MEP until Brexit in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

GIFT City: Anchoring India's Financial Revolution

 India
2
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

 Global
3
BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political Drama

BPF Leads in Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Amidst Intense Political...

 India
4
Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

Sanjay Singh's Legal Battle: AAP MP's Hearing Postponed Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025