Left Menu

Delhi Offers Full Waiver on Water Bill Late Fees, Benefiting Millions

The Delhi government has announced a 100% waiver on late payment surcharges for water bills, benefiting nearly 29 lakh residential and government water customers. The scheme excludes commercial establishments and will run until March 31. Late fee comprises a significant portion of outstanding dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:23 IST
Delhi Offers Full Waiver on Water Bill Late Fees, Benefiting Millions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Delhi residents, the government will waive 100% of late payment surcharges on water bills for domestic use and government establishments. This relief, which begins next month, was announced by Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday.

The waiver scheme will continue until March 31 next year, benefiting about 29 lakh registered Delhi Jal Board (DJB) customers as well as government buildings and offices. However, commercial entities like private schools and hospitals are not included in this initiative.

Verma emphasized that this is the first and only late payment surcharge waiver scheme from the government focusing on just two categories, with the decision on commercial establishments still pending. Additionally, DJB will reduce the compounding interest on water bills from 5% to 2% per billing cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Ajit Pawar Reflects on Growth and Leadership Amid Political Shifts

 India
2
Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand

 India
4
Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025