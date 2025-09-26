Delhi Offers Full Waiver on Water Bill Late Fees, Benefiting Millions

In a significant development for Delhi residents, the government will waive 100% of late payment surcharges on water bills for domestic use and government establishments. This relief, which begins next month, was announced by Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday.

The waiver scheme will continue until March 31 next year, benefiting about 29 lakh registered Delhi Jal Board (DJB) customers as well as government buildings and offices. However, commercial entities like private schools and hospitals are not included in this initiative.

Verma emphasized that this is the first and only late payment surcharge waiver scheme from the government focusing on just two categories, with the decision on commercial establishments still pending. Additionally, DJB will reduce the compounding interest on water bills from 5% to 2% per billing cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)