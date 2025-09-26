Left Menu

Maiank Mehta Turned Approver in PNB Scam Case

A special court has pardoned Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of Nirav Modi, in the PNB scam case, making him an approver. The court accepted his plea for pardon on the condition of full disclosure, linked to the high-profile case involving massive financial discrepancies and fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court has granted a pardon to Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of absconding businessman Nirav Modi, thereby making him an approver in the notorious multi-million dollar Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Special CBI Judge A V Gujarathi approved Mehta's plea for pardon on September 22, contingent upon his commitment to disclose comprehensive details about the crime and all related individuals. Subsequent to the court's order, Mehta will now serve as an approver in the ongoing investigation.

Mehta, a long-time Hong Kong resident, voluntarily returned to India to aid the investigation. Represented by lawyer Amit Desai, Mehta's cooperation with the government and prosecution remained unobstructed by the public prosecutor. The court stipulated Mehta's presence in India for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

