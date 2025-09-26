Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Charges Filed Against Ex-JDA Vice-Chairman

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken a significant step forward by filing a chargesheet against key figures implicated in an illegal plot allotment case involving the Jammu Development Authority (JDA). This legal action targets the former vice-chairman, his spouse, and two other individuals, highlighting a corruption saga dating back over a decade.

The case, originally registered in 2014, revolves around allegations of unlawful land allotment in Trikuta Nagar. It was discovered that Mamta Sharma, the wife of the former JDA vice-chairman Vinod Sharma, was illegally allocated land, along with the illicit possession of an additional 4,300 square feet. Investigations revealed that the accused, in collusion with certain JDA officials, misused their official positions to orchestrate these transactions.

The chargesheet, submitted to the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, also names Ghany Sham and Rishi Kumar, former JDA officials who have since passed away. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 15, as the case proceeds under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

