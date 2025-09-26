Tragic Accident: PSO Dies in Accidental Shooting

A personal security officer (PSO) attached to Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar has tragically died in Faridabad. The officer, known as head constable Kartar Singh, accidentally shot himself while cleaning his service pistol, according to local police.

The incident occurred around 11 PM Thursday night, when Singh was reportedly maintaining his firearm. Unfortunately, the gun discharged and struck him fatally in the head. Family members heard the gunshot, discovered him bleeding, and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead by medical professionals.

Singh had been part of the Haryana Police since 2008 and was promoted to head constable in recent years—serving in official security for Gurjar for 11 years. Police are conducting a thorough investigation from multiple perspectives. The body has been returned to Singh's family following an autopsy, as authorities continue to piece together this tragic accident.