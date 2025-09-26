Left Menu

Drone Intrusions Trigger Espionage Concerns in Schleswig-Holstein

The German state of Schleswig-Holstein reports overnight drone sightings, raising concerns about potential espionage and sabotage. Authorities are in close consultation with the federal government and German armed forces following similar incidents in Denmark and Europe, per Interior Minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack.

  • Country:
  • Germany

The interior ministry of Schleswig-Holstein, a German state, revealed on Friday that drones were spotted overnight, prompting investigations into possible espionage and sabotage efforts.

Schleswig-Holstein's Interior Minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, emphasized their vigilant collaboration with the federal government and German armed forces, especially in light of recent drone-related incidents seen in Denmark and across Europe.

This ongoing consultation aims to bolster security measures against potential threats that drones might pose in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

