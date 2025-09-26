Drone Intrusions Trigger Espionage Concerns in Schleswig-Holstein

The interior ministry of Schleswig-Holstein, a German state, revealed on Friday that drones were spotted overnight, prompting investigations into possible espionage and sabotage efforts.

Schleswig-Holstein's Interior Minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, emphasized their vigilant collaboration with the federal government and German armed forces, especially in light of recent drone-related incidents seen in Denmark and across Europe.

This ongoing consultation aims to bolster security measures against potential threats that drones might pose in the region.

